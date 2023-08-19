France (9-4) took the loss Friday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk over six innings in a 2-0 loss against the Mariners. He struck out seven.

France continues to pitch well in his first major-league season but was outmatched in a pitcher's duel by fellow rookie Bryce Miller. France has now allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last 13 starts and has gone at least six innings in 11 of those 13 appearances. He's currently projected to face the Red Sox next week in the friendly confines of Minute Maid Park.