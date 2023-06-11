France (2-1) picked up the win against Cleveland on Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and six walks while striking out six batters over 6.2 innings.

France allowed 11 batters to reach base through six frames, but he managed to yield just one run thanks largely to three double plays behind him. The right-hander finally succumbed to the onslaught of baserunners when he was charged with two runs in the seventh, but the Astros offense gave him enough of a cushion to allow him to end up in the win column. France's six walks doubled his previous career-high mark, and he threw just 56 of 105 pitches for a strike, so this wasn't the typical stat line of a pitcher who picks up a quality start. Still, France should be commended for getting big outs when needed, and he's now given up three or fewer earned runs in five of his first seven MLB outings.