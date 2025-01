France (shoulder) will expand his flat-ground throwing program to 90 feet Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Working his way back from surgery in July to repair a torn right shoulder capsule, France was clocked at 72-74 mph while throwing from 75 feet, which is on target for where he's supposed to be at this stage of his rehab. The right-hander is not expected back until at least the second half and might not be ready to be a real contributor for the Astros again until 2026.