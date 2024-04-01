France didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Yankees, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing three runs on six hits and one walk. He struck out five.

France came one out shy of notching a quality start in his 2024 debut and was pulled after retiring the first two batters he faced in the sixth at 94 pitches. While Sunday's performance was by no means a disappointment, the second-year big-leaguer will likely have to do more to stick in the Astros rotation once Justin Verlander (shoulder) and Jose Urquidy (forearm) are healthy. France's next start is tentatively scheduled to come during a road series against the Rangers.