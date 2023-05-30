France allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out eight batters over six innings in a no-decision against Minnesota on Monday.

The outing was a mixed bag for France -- a third-inning three-run homer off the bat of Royce Lewis put him in an early hole, but he gave up only one more run despite failing to record a single 1-2-3 frame. The rookie righty also racked up an impressive 17 swinging strikes and fanned eight batters for the second straight game. Though this was France's second-longest start of the season, it was also just the second time he's given up more than one earned run through five appearances. From a fantasy perspective, his appeal is increasing with his improved strikeout numbers -- France notched a modest 10 punchouts over his first 15.1 big-league frames but has struck out 16 across his past 11.2 innings.