The Astros outrighted France to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday.

After the Astros designated him for assignment for the second time in just over two months this past weekend, France will once again end up sticking around in the Houston organization upon going unclaimed off waivers. He'll likely slot back into the rotation at Sugar Land, which lost three of its starters (Spencer Arrighetti, Colton Gordon and Peter Lambert) last week when the big club was in need of further reinforcement.