France (0-2) allowed eight runs on eight hits and four walks over four innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against Texas.

France gave up one run through two innings before he was lit up for six runs in the third. Most of the damage that frame came via Jonah Heim's three-run blast. In each of his first two starts of 2024, France had yielded exactly three runs over 5.2 innings. Now, he owns a brutal 8.22 ERA with a 12:7 K:BB across 15.1 innings. France is currently in line for a tough home matchup with Atlanta next week.