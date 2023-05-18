France allowed six runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Wednesday.

Seiya Suzuki homered twice and Christopher Morel also took France deep as the Cubs got all of their scoring done in the first four innings. The Astros would rally in the eighth and ninth to get France off the hook in the worst of his three major-league starts so far. The right-hander had allowed just one earned run over his first 11.2 innings. He now has a 4.11 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB through 15.1 innings. France is projected for a challenging road start in Milwaukee next week.