France tossed seven innings against the Angels on Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out three. He did not factor into the decision.

France had a no-hit bid through 5.1 frames until Luis Rengifo belted a first-pitch changeup over the wall in right center to even the game at 1-1. He wound up giving up two more singles in the seventh but was able to escape with no harm done. The three hits given up tied his season-low and seven innings was the longest France has gone in his first MLB season. The 28-year-old has given the Astros' rotation a huge lift with all the injuries they've had to deal with and now sits at a 3.44 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB over 34 innings. His only win was back on May 14, and he'll look to get back in the win column versus the Guardians in another weekend start.