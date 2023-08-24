France (9-5) took the loss Thursday, allowing 10 runs on 11 hits and two walks over 2.1 innings against Boston. He struck out three.

France began his outing by surrendering a home run to Alex Verdugo, and it wouldn't get better from there -- the Red Sox would eventually tally 10 runs on 10 hits off the rookie right-hander, who recorded just seven outs. Coming into the day, France hadn't allowed more than two runs in any of his last seven starts, working to a 1.94 ERA over that span. His ERA ballooned from 2.75 to 3.56 on the season with a 1.31 WHIP and 83:33 K:BB across 18 starts (110.1 innings). France could get a chance for redemption in his next outing -- he's currently slated for a rematch with the Red Sox at Fenway.