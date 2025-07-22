Astros' J.P. France: Makes first rehab appearance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
France (shoulder) threw 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out two in a Florida Complex League on Monday.
France has slowly ramped up his throwing intensity, most recently throwing live batting practice in mid-July. He's been sidelined the entire 2025 season, so he's likely to have a lengthy rehab stint. An exact timeline for his return has yet to be established, but France should debut at some point late in the season.