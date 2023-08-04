Astros manager Dusty Baker said Friday that France is being moved to the bullpen only temporarily, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

France will be available in relief as a piggyback option Sunday behind Jose Urquidy (shoulder), who is returning from the 60-day injured list to start the Astros' series finale with the Yankees. Even though France will move to the bullpen this weekend, the Astros seem willing to roll with a six-man rotation for at least a portion of the stretch run. The 28-year-old France has delivered a sharp 2.85 ERA through 91.2 innings (15 starts) this season with Houston.