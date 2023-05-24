France (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out eight over 5.2 innings in a loss to the Brewers on Tuesday.

France delivered a nice performance after racking up a season-high eight strikeouts but had no margin for error since the Astros were shut out. It was the third consecutive outing in which he's allowed a home run after Owen Miller took him deep to center to kick off the scoring in the third. Outside of his last start against the Cubs, France has been an impactful addition to Houston's rotation. He's lined up for a two-start week next week and now owns a 3.43 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB over 21 innings thus far.