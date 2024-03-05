France (shoulder) will throw live batting practice Wednesday and is on track to begin the season in the Astros' rotation, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
France came into camp battling some right shoulder inflammation but has made steady progress since then. He should be cleared for games soon after if Wednesday's live BP session goes well, giving him time to ramp up for Opening Day.
