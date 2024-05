France was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday with a shoulder injury, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was demoted to Triple-A on April 25 and surrendered three runs over 3.2 innings during his lone start prior to the injury. France is without an official timeline for his return but could be out "a while," per Rome. The injury won't immediately affect the Astros' rotation but is a big hit to their depth.