Astros' J.P. France: Poised for recall
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros are expected to recall France from Triple-A Sugar Land during their series in Toronto that runs through Thursday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
France's last appearance with Sugar Land was a start, but his three outings prior to that came out of the bullpen, and he's expected to fill a multi-inning relief role with Houston. The right-hander missed the first half of this season while recovering from shoulder surgery and holds a 6.38 ERA and 23:20 K:BB over 24 innings during his time with Sugar Land.
