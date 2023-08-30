France (10-5) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over 5.2 innings against Boston. He struck out three.

It was an impressive effort from France after he was tagged for 10 runs in his previous outing against the same Red Sox team. The 28-year-old France has now allowed two earned runs or fewer in nine of his last 10 starts. He lowered his ERA to 3.49 on the season with a 1.29 WHIP and 86:34 K:BB across 19 starts (116 innings). France is currently in line for a key road matchup with the Rangers in his next outing.