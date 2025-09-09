Astros' J.P. France: Recalled from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros recalled France from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday.
France allowed one run over five innings in his last start at Sugar Land. He had pitched in relief in his three appearances prior to that, and the Astros plan to deploy him as a multi-inning reliever.
More News
-
Astros' J.P. France: Poised for recall•
-
Astros' J.P. France: Activated and optioned•
-
Astros' J.P. France: Covers four innings in rehab start•
-
Astros' J.P. France: Reaches fourth inning in rehab start•
-
Astros' J.P. France: Stumbles in third rehab start•
-
Astros' J.P. France: Shifting rehab to Triple-A•