The Astros recalled France from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday.

Houston had optioned France to Triple-A on Saturday, but because the Astros placed Tatsuya Imai (arm) on the injured list in a corresponding move, France won't have to wait the required 15 days to rejoin the big club. With Imai becoming the third Astros starter in six days to land on the IL and with Cody Bolton (back) also at risk of landing on the shelf, France could be a candidate to move into the rotation if he's not needed in relief in the next few days. France is already on the same schedule as Imai, having covered 2.2 innings in long relief in Friday's loss to the Mariners after Imai recorded just one out before departing.