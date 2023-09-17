France escaped with a no-decision Saturday in the Astros' 10-8 loss to the Royals, coughing up five runs on five hits and four walks over 4.1 innings. He failed to strike out a batter.

Kansas City jumped out to a 3-0 first-inning lead in the wild affair, but France was able to avoid taking his sixth loss of the season when Houston tied things up at 6-6 in the top of the seventh. The right-hander has given up at least five runs in three of his last five starts, posting a brutal 8.87 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and 16:15 K:BB through 23.1 innings over that stretch, and with the Astros in a dogfight for the AL West title -- they're a half-game up on the Rangers and 1.5 games ahead of the Mariners after Saturday's action -- France could lose his rotation spot over the final weeks of the season, with Jose Urquidy the most likely replacement.