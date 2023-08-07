France (8-3) was the pitcher of record in Sunday's 9-7 win over the Yankees after giving up one unearned run on three hits and three walks while striking out four over 3.1 innings out of the bullpen.

After serving as a starter in his first 15 appearances with Houston, France moved to the bullpen Sunday to clear a spot in the rotation for right-hander Jose Urquidy, who was activated from the 60-day injured list to make his first start since April 30. Urquidy was on a limited pitch count and labored through 3.1 innings before being pulled from the contest, paving the way for France to effectively piggyback him. France was able to come away with his fourth consecutive win and his sixth win in seven outings while lowering his ERA to 2.75 in the process. The rookie right-hander isn't expected to be in line for a permanent stay in the bullpen, but manager Dusty Baker has yet to reveal when France may make his next start.