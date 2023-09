France was scratched from his start Friday against the Diamondbacks for undisclosed reasons, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Given their position in the American League West and wild-card standings, Friday's game is pretty close to a must-win game for the Astros, so France must be dealing with some kind of physical issue. Look for an update on France's status to arrive later Friday. Jose Urquidy will pick up his first start since Aug. 23 in place of France.