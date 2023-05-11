France is scheduled to make his second start with the Astros on Friday against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

France will unsurprisingly receive another turn through the rotation after he excelled in his MLB debut last weekend in Seattle, taking a no-decision despite striking out five and permitting only three hits and one walk over five scoreless frames. While all of Lance McCullers (forearm), Jose Urquidy (shoulder) and Luis Garcia (elbow) are on the shelf with long-term injuries, France should have plenty of leash in the Houston rotation even if he takes a step back in his second MLB start.