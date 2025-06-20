Astros' J.P. France: Set for another live BP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
France (shoulder) will throw another live batting practice session Friday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
France has already thrown a pair of live batting practice sessions in June and will be in line for a third. He threw 20 pitches Friday, and could increase that number this time around.
More News
-
Astros' J.P. France: Throwing live BP•
-
Astros' J.P. France: Slated for live batting practice•
-
Astros' J.P. France: Goes on 60-day injured list•
-
Astros' J.P. France: Expands throwing to 90 feet•
-
Astros' J.P. France: Recalled, placed on 60-day IL•
-
Astros' J.P. France: Has surgery for capsule tear•