Astros manager Joe Espada said France (shoulder) will start his first Grapefruit League game Saturday against the Mets, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

France was able to pitch two innings during a minor-league game Monday, and he's tentatively scheduled to cover three innings Saturday. The 28-year-old righty has spent the first few weeks of spring training working his way back from right shoulder inflammation, but a strong outing against the Mets would likely clear up any lingering concern about France's chances of beginning the season in Houston's rotation.