France (shoulder) is scheduled to make the third start of his rehab assignment later this week at Triple-A Sugar Land, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

After covering 1.1 innings in his first rehab start July 21 in the rookie-level Florida Complex League, France moved up to Double-A Corpus Christi for his most recent outing Sunday, when he allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three over two innings. The right-hander will likely continue to increase his innings and pitch counts over at least two more rehab outings as he gets stretched back out after undergoing surgery last July to repair a torn right shoulder capsule. France has a minor-league option remaining, so the Astros could keep him at Sugar Land once his rehab assignment ends and he gets activated from the 60-day injured list.