France (1-0) allowed one run on three hits and a walk over 6.2 innings Friday, striking out three and earning a win over the White Sox.

France cruised to a win Friday and didn't face much danger in his second career start. The only blemish on his stat line came from Luis Robert's solo shot in the second inning. France has given up just one run through 11.2 frames in his first two MLB starts. As of now, his third career start is projected to be at home against the Cubs next week.