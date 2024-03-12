Astros manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that France (shoulder) could make his Grapefruit League debut this weekend, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coming back from right shoulder inflammation, France threw two innings in a minor-league game Monday. The Astros remain optimistic that the right-hander will be part of their Opening Day rotation, although for that to come to fruition he certainly can't afford any hiccups.
