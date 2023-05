France will make his major-league debut Saturday against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

It was reported earlier Friday that France was being promoted and now we know for sure that he's joining an Astros rotation which has been hit hard by injury. France boasts a 2.33 ERA and 26:11 K:BB over 19.1 innings covering five appearances (three starts) for Triple-A Sugar Land in 2023.