France (shoulder) allowed four earned runs on two hits and four walks over two innings in his rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Sugar Land. He also hit a batter.

The 30-year-old right-hander moved up to the Triple-A level for the third start of his rehab assignment, after previous stops in the rookie-level Florida Complex League and at Double-A Corpus Christi. He pushed his pitch count up to 49 on Saturday, but that was about the only positive takeaway on the day for France, who threw just 22 strikes and failed to record a punchout. France will continue to get stretched out as a starter while he completes his recovery from July 2024 right shoulder surgery, but Houston may not have a rotation spot available for him by the time his 30-day rehab window comes to a close in late August.