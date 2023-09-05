France did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks over five innings in a 13-6 victory over the Rangers. He struck out five.

France struggled early Monday, allowing two runs in the opening frame in an eventual no-decision. After posting a 2.75 ERA through his first 18 starts, France has now surrendered 17 runs in his last three outings (13 innings) as his ERA has jumped to 3.72 with a 1.31 WHIP and 91:37 K:BB across 121 innings this season. The 28-year-old rookie will look to get back on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for this weekend against the Padres.