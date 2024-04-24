France (0-3) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs on five hits and four walks over five innings against the Cubs. He struck out six.

France endured a nightmare first inning, yielding a two-run home run to Cody Bellinger and a three-run homer to Mike Tauchman. However, he settled in following the frame, allowing just one hit in his closing four innings while keeping Chicago off the scoreboard. France has now given up multiple home runs in back-to-back starts. Despite his struggles, France will likely make another go-around in the rotation due to the Astros lacking healthy arms, and he's projected for a start against Cleveland.