France (11-6) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings to take the loss Saturday against the Royals.

France didn't receive any run support while he was in the game, and the Astros' comeback effort fell short in the late innings. With 26 runs allowed (25 earned) over his last 28.1 innings, it appears France has worn down late in the season. He's still at a respectable 3.83 ERA despite a 1.36 WHIP and 101:47 K:BB through 136.1 innings this year. His last start of the regular season is lined up to be a road outing in Arizona, but it's tough to envision him being part of a potential postseason rotation if the Astros are playing in October.