France (2-3) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings against the Dodgers. He struck out four.

France added another solid outing to his 2023 campaign despite the loss. The right-hander's 2-3 record is deceiving, as his only bad start of the year was on May 17 against the Cubs (six runs allowed over 3.2 innings). His next appearance is tentatively slated to be against the Cardinals on Thursday.