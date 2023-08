Astros manager Dusty Baker said Friday that France is only being moved to the bullpen temporarily, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

France will be available in piggyback relief behind Jose Urquidy (shoulder) this Sunday against the Yankees, but it sounds like the Astros want to roll with a six-man rotation for at least a portion of the stretch run. The 28-year-old right-hander has delivered a sharp 2.85 ERA through 91.2 innings (15 starts) this season with Houston.