Astros' J.P. France: Throwing live BP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
France (shoulder) threw 20 pitches in a live batting practice session Friday, MLB.com reports.
France is returning from a capsule tear in his right shoulder and has thrown two live batting practice sessions in June. He is not expected to return until late in the 2025 season.
