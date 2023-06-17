France (2-2) allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out three across 6.2 innings to take the loss against the Reds on Friday.

France kept pace with counterpart Andrew Abbott for much of the game but ultimately allowed a two-run blast by Tyler Stephenson in the seventh inning. France has worked deep into his starts of late, completing at least six innings in each of his last four appearances. In that span, he's maintained a 3.42 ERA and 1.22 WHIP while posting a 20:11 K:BB across 26.1 frames.