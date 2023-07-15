France did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing four runs on nine hits over 4.1 innings against the Angels. He struck out two and did not walk a batter.

France had one of the more mediocre starts of his young career, failing to complete five innings for the first time since May 17. However, this could simply be a minor bump in the road for the right-hander as he's generally been solid this year (3.31 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP). France's next start is tentatively slated to be on Thursday against the A's.