France (11-5) yielded one run on four hits and five walks over six innings Sunday, striking out five and earning a win over the Padres.

Despite his lackluster final line, France threw five shutout frames before Matt Carpenter's solo shot in the sixth inning. France has allowed nine homers in his last five appearances, posting a brutal 7.20 ERA during that span. However, he's given up two or fewer runs in eight of his last 10 outings with a 7-2 record across that stretch. France now owns a 3.61 ERA and a 96:42 K:BB through 127 innings. His next start is projected to be in Kansas City.