France was informed that he will not make the Astros' Opening Day roster, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

France will remain in major-league camp for now, though he'll ultimately open the season with Triple-A Sugar Land. The 30-year-old France was a long shot to make the team out of spring training. The right-hander was limited to just 11.2 innings with Houston in 2025, posting a 3.86 ERA with 13 strikeouts, before undergoing shoulder surgery. France figures to be a depth option should the Astros need reinforcements in their rotation in 2026.