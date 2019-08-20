Mayfield replaced shortstop Carlos Correa after he left Monday's game with back discomfort.

Mayfield started at second base to give Jose Altuve a break but needed to adjust when Correa departed after his first-inning at-bat. Correa is listed as day-to-day, so Mayfield, who was called up to replace injured utility infielder Aledmys Diaz (head), could get a some at-bats while Correa mends.

