Mayfield hit .125 (3-for-24) with a double and six strikeouts over 13 Grapefruit League appearances.

Middle infield injuries in 2019 forced the Astros to call up Mayfield in June, the first MLB action of his career, but he looked overmatched in 65 plate appearances (.156, 24.6 K%) That he was 28-years-old at the time of his MLB debut should indicate where Mayfield stands in the organization. The health of the middle infield -- Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Aldemys Diaz -- is the key factor in determining if Mayfield will open the season with Houston. If one of that trio is hurt, the Astros could survive without needing to call up Mayfield. There would need to be multiple injuries for that to occur.

