Astros' Jack Mayfield: No role for 2020
Mayfield hit .125 (3-for-24) with a double and six strikeouts over 13 Grapefruit League appearances.
Middle infield injuries in 2019 forced the Astros to call up Mayfield in June, the first MLB action of his career, but he looked overmatched in 65 plate appearances (.156, 24.6 K%) That he was 28-years-old at the time of his MLB debut should indicate where Mayfield stands in the organization. The health of the middle infield -- Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Aldemys Diaz -- is the key factor in determining if Mayfield will open the season with Houston. If one of that trio is hurt, the Astros could survive without needing to call up Mayfield. There would need to be multiple injuries for that to occur.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Voit
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Pick Peralta
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Favorite picks from each round
Chris Towers goes through the entire draft — 276 picks deep! — to identify his favorite picks...
-
2020 All-Rookie Team
Prospect are always of interest to Fantasy players, but which ones are likely to make the biggest...