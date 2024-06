Melton is expected to miss the next week or two due to a wrist injury, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Melton suffered the injury on a diving attempt in the field but isn't expected to miss much time. He's been putting together a solid season at Double-A Corpus Christi before being temporarily shut down with the injury, hitting .268 with five homers, 24 RBI, 10 stolen bags and 15 runs scored in 32 games.