Melton went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base during Thursday's 8-2 win over the Pirates.

Melton picked up a couple of career firsts in Friday's big win. First, he picked up his first two RBI of his big league career with a two-run single. Then, he showed off his speed and stole second for the first stolen base of his career. It's a good first step for the 24-year-old, who should continue to get an extended look at playing time with Yordan Alvarez (hand) on the injured list for the foreseeable future.