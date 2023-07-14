Melton is slashing .232/.337/.443 with 14 home runs and 30 steals in 62 games for High-A Asheville.

Melton turns 23 in September and is playing half his games in the extremely hitter-friendly park in Asheville, so this statistical output is essentially him meeting expectations. A physical and athletic 6-foot-3 outfielder, Melton brings an intriguing combination of power and speed to the table, and we should learn more about the viability of his hit tool once he starts facing age-appropriate pitching at Double-A.