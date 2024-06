Melton (wrist) returned to action for Double-A Corpus Christi on June 13 and has slashed .207/.281/.345 with four doubles and three stolen bases in eight games since rejoining the lineup.

Though Melton was never formally placed on Corpus Christi's injured list, he was sidelined for three weeks with a wrist injury. The 23-year-old outfielder has struggled to return to form since returning to an everyday role but is still upholding a .754 OPS over 169 plate appearances on the season.