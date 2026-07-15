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Astros' Jadyn Fielder: Dealt to Houston

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Astros acquired Fielder from the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for Lance McCullers (shoulder), Colton Gordon and cash considerations.

It was a salary dump for the Astros, who were getting out from the remainder of McCullers' five-year, $85 million deal. Jadyn is the son of Prince Fielder and has spent the 2026 season with Single-A Wilson, where he's slashed .233/.415/.398 with three homers, 23 RBI, 34 runs scored, 10 stolen bases and a 33:43 BB:K across 176 trips to the plate. The Astros announced Fielder as an outfielder, though he's also played second base in the minors.

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