Melendez (undisclosed) returned from Double-A Corpus Christi's 7-day injured list Friday and struck out four while allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks across 1.2 innings in his appearance against Arkansas later that day.

Melendez had been shelved for nearly five weeks with the unspecified injury, but he was at least able to make it back on the mound before Corpus Christi's season came to an end Sunday. He concludes the 2022 campaign with a 5.01 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 106:52 K:BB across 73.2 innings at Double-A.