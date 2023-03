Melendez was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Astros on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Melendez has spent the past two seasons with Double-A Corpus Christi, recording a 5.09 ERA and 1.51 WHIP across 81.1 frames. The 21-year-old lefty looked solid during his brief spring training stint, throwing three scoreless innings, striking out three batters and did not surrender any hits.