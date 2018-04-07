Astros' Jairo Solis: Opens in extended spring training
Solis will open the year in extended spring training, MLB.com's Jim Callis reports.
This is a bit surprising, as Solis mastered three levels of rookie ball last season, finishing the year in the Appalachian League. However, the Astros may simply be holding him back as a way to manage his innings. It's possible he is sent to Low-A before the short-season leagues open this summer, otherwise he will likely open the year in the New York-Penn League.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...