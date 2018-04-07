Solis will open the year in extended spring training, MLB.com's Jim Callis reports.

This is a bit surprising, as Solis mastered three levels of rookie ball last season, finishing the year in the Appalachian League. However, the Astros may simply be holding him back as a way to manage his innings. It's possible he is sent to Low-A before the short-season leagues open this summer, otherwise he will likely open the year in the New York-Penn League.